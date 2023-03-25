Comedy & Poetry Jam

Brink Lounge 701 E. Washington Ave., Suite 105, Madison, Wisconsin 53703

media release: Doors 9pm/ Show 9:30.

Hosted By Comedian Antoine McNeail.

March 25 features T. Dot Kingsby, Unpredictable Drew, Emmeet Craz-E Cannon, Mishe Pierce. $25. Advance tickets available through CashApp, PayPal pr Zelle using 608-513-1717. Tickets at door until/if we sell out. 

Info

Comedy, Spoken Word
608-513-1717
