media release: Comedy & Poetry Jam 10/29 Halloween Edition (New Comers & Established Artist Showcase). Hosted by Comedian Antoine McNeail Featuring 15 amazing performers. Starting the night with 3 Poets, 10 Comedians (including Joel Roberts, Vanessa Tortolano, Latonya F, Fred C, Drew G, Mo B, David Schendlinger, Lashay the Artist, Rockka Lashawn, CJ Nelson, Craig Shake a Legg, Maria Acosta, Glenn Widdicombe) & two live musical performances by Tweezy P & J. Clark.

This show will showcase Newcomers & Established Artist to promote & help build the local Comedians, Spoken Word Artist & Musical artist. Let's sell the show out & arrive early/on time. Please allow time for parking, wrist bands, seating, food & drinks.

$20 advanced (or with costume) until 9:30 Day of show (online thru CashApp, Zelle or PayPal using 608-513-1717 or paypal.me/AntoineMcNeail). $25 at door after 9:30.