Comic Relief: Stand-up Comedy for a Cause

media release: Comedy legend RACHEL MAC (Comedy Central, SyFy, The Comedy Store) headlines a knock-out lineup of stand-ups from across the Midwest. Profits from the show will be donated (to Wisconsin Public Education Network), so come for the charity and stick around for the hilarity!

Rachel Mac is a writer and comedian currently based in the Midwest after 8 years of performing in Los Angeles. She is a Paid Regular at The Comedy Store and has been on Comedy Central's Lights Out with David Spade, both doing stand-up and as a panelist. Rachel worked as a writer for The Movie Show, a late-night comedy sketch show on SyFy, which stars two puppets. She co-wrote and co-starred in an instagram sitcom, The MacBlakes. She is also, for better or worse, a middle school English teacher.

Performances by: R﻿achel Mac, M﻿ohammed Abbed, R﻿achel Hall, Erin Morris, special guests!

Hosted by: Max Sorich

Tickets are $15 on Eventbrite. SPECIAL DISCOUNT FOR UW STUDENTS: $5 cash cover with a UW student ID!

RSVP on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/ events/1512225152575545

Recommended for ages 18+. Lineup subject to change.

We do not offer refunds, but if you purchase a ticket and are unable to attend, please contact Cheshire Cat Comedy at cheshirecatcomedyco@gmail.com to redeem for free admission to a future show of your choice.