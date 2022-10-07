Comic Relief: Stand-up Comedy for a Cause

× Expand courtesy Chastity Washington A close up of Chastity Washington. Chastity Washington

media release: Milwaukee legend CHASTITY WASHINGTON (HBO, BET, NBC, Just for Laughs) headlines a knock-out lineup of stand-up comics from across the Midwest. Profits from the show will be donated to support relief efforts for Jackson, Mississippi, so come for the charity and stick around for the hilarity! Plus, delicious food options are available at the venue, so swing by early and grab a bite before the show.

Chastity Washington’s career spans more than twenty-five years. It has taken her to colleges and clubs across the country. She is an NBC Diversity finalist and an HBO Comedy Wings winner. She has been seen on BET, at the Just for Laughs Festival and Martha’s Vineyard Comedy Fest. Recently, Chastity is a regular at the Laugh Factory and Comedians You Should Know as well as a headliner at Zanies Chicago. She has opened for Tommy Davidson, David Mann, Charlie Berens, and Roy Wood Jr.

Performances by: Chastity Washington, Raegan Niemela, Mike Atcherson, Gwen Rose, Special guests!

Hosted by: Ben O'Connell

Tickets are $15 on Eventbrite. SPECIAL DISCOUNT FOR UW STUDENTS: $5 cash cover with a UW student ID!

RSVP on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/ events/466237685362504

Recommended for ages 18+. Lineup subject to change.

We do not offer refunds, but if you purchase a ticket and are unable to attend, please contact Cheshire Cat Comedy at cheshirecatcomedyco@gmail.com to redeem for free admission to a future show of your choice.