Comic Relief: Stand-up Comedy for a Cause
Brink Lounge 701 E. Washington Ave., Suite 105, Madison, Wisconsin 53703
media release: Hilarious Chicago comic Jamal Guichon headlines a knock-out lineup of stand-up comics from across the Midwest. Profits from the show will be donated to support Wisconsin-based healthcare relief efforts, so come for the charity and stick around for the hilarity!
Performances by: Jamal Guichon, Luise Noe, Bennett Brown, Aaron Clark, special guests!
Hosted by: Natalie Wickman
Doors open at 7:30PM, show starts 8PM. Tickets are $15 on Eventbrite. RSVP on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/
events/5506382856089945
Recommended for ages 18+. Lineup subject to change. We do not offer refunds, but if you purchase a ticket and are unable to attend, please contact Cheshire Cat Comedy at cheshirecatcomedyco@gmail.com to redeem for free admission to a future show of your choice.