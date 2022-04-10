Comic Relief: Stand-up Comedy for a Cause

× Expand courtesy David Schendlinger David Schendlinger

media release: Sunday, April 10: Madison comedy legend David Schendlinger headlines a knock-out lineup of stand-up comics from across the Midwest. Proceeds from the show will be donated to relief efforts for Ukraine, so come for the charity and stick around for the hilarity.

Performances by: David Schendlinger (Madison), Jaime de Leon (Chicago), Allie Lindsay (Madison), Izzy Salhani (Chicago)

Hosted by: Jared Porter (Madison)

April 10, 2022, doors open at 6:30PM, show starts 7PM, at Brink Lounge, 701 E Washington Ave

Tickets are $15 on Eventbrite:

RSVP on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/ events/707030710434093