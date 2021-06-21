ONLINE: Coming from Across the Globe to Make Madison Home, Refugee Resettlement in Dane County

press release: Jewish Social Services of Madison (JSS), Dane County’s only refugee resettlement agency, will host a virtual panel on Monday, June 21, 2021, at 7:30pm in recognition of World Refugee Day. In 2001, the United Nations designated June 20 as an international day to honor the strength and courage of refugees around the world. This year marks the 20th World Refugee Day and JSS is proud to help raise awareness for the plight of those fleeing persecution or conflict in their home country, and celebrate the refugee communities that are making the Madison area home.

The theme of this virtual panel is “Coming from Across the Globe to Make Madison Home, Refugee Resettlement in Dane County”. The greater community is invited to attend and participate in the event, which will feature a panel of individuals who were resettled by JSS as well as JSS’ Resettlement Director, Becca Schwartz. Attendees will be able to ask questions of the panelists, registration is required to access the event.

This World Refugee Day coincides with a marked increase in the number of refugees entering the United States. “JSS staff, volunteers, and partners are thrilled to welcome newcomers to the Madison area again after very low arrival numbers since early 2020,” says Dawn Berney, Executive Director of JSS. “We expect the rest of 2021 and 2022 to be our busiest time since restarting our program in late 2016.”