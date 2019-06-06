Commemorating D-Day 75th Anniversary

press release: At 9 a.m. on Thursday, June 6, the Wisconsin Veterans Museum will host a public unveiling of a display case commemorating the 75th anniversary of D-Day.

On June 6, 1944, the pivotal campaign of WWII took place along the coast of Normandy, France.

Known almost universally as D-Day, Operation Overlord was the largest seaborne invasion in history. The museum will feature the collection of Milwaukee native Martin Gutekunst, who took part in the historic event 75 years ago. Gutekunst, only 27 years old at the time, served as a radioman with the 2nd Naval Beach Battalion on Utah Beach. His display case at the Wisconsin Veterans Museum includes his D-Day rain gear, Army-issued M1 helmet, and the boots he wore on Utah Beach on June 6, 1944.

Gutekunst’s collection is remarkable, for both its rarity and completeness. You can learn about Gutekunst D-Day experience through his artifact display case until June 30th, 2019.