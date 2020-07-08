ONLINE: Committed to Change: A Call to Action, Understanding How Racism Shows Up and Impacts Students and Alumni Engagement

press release: The DDEEA will host a virtual discussion, Committed to Change: A Call to Action, Understanding How Racism Shows Up and Impacts Students and Alumni Engagement on July 8 from 10 a.m. to noon. Three panels featuring a broad cross-section of alumni, experts on racism, campus and community leaders and elected officials will share the long-term history and roots of racism, especially in the Midwest Region of the United States. They then will delve into how racism shows up on predominantly white campuses and recommend ways campus stakeholders approach students and alumni impacted by racism with empathy, intention and justice. Participants will have an opportunity to ask questions, and most importantly, share their commitment to change based on recommendations made during the discussion. Register today.