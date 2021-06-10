ONLINE: Common Cause 50th Anniversary Celebration

media release: We are celebrating the Power of We -- you and me -- working together. 50 years is a pivotal milestone for any organization.

Many of the founders of Common Cause are no longer with us, but their legacy lives on in those who knew them -- individuals who have absorbed the values and carried our founding ideals and principles forward. We are celebrating this occasion and honoring our founders, whose values live on in the work we do each day.

Renewing the ideals of John Gardner is more important than our many wins, the organization, or the man who started it all. No matter who we are or where we came from, democracy is our common cause. That ideal is why we are proud of our history -- and we celebrate the past and future successes of shifting power to the people.

Please join us virtually on June 10, 2021, as we kick off our 50th Anniversary with "50 More: Celebrate Democracy."

Our "50 More" celebration will recognize the many accomplishments of Common Cause’s first 50 years, highlight campaigns we are championing across the country today, and look ahead toward our next 50 years of protecting democracy.

Thanks for all you do,

Karen Hobert Flynn, President

LaShanda Jackson, Vice President for Development

and the team at Common Cause