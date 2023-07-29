media release: Save the date and join us for the return of the outdoor music series Saturdays this summer at Blue Mound State Park. Beginning July 1 through August 26 from 6-8 p.m. a variety of musicians and groups will perform in the outdoor amphitheater at the top of the park. FREE.

July 29 – Common Chord

Four-part harmonies, toe-tapping swingy numbers, folk and bluegrass, bluesy tunes, acoustic rock/pop songs and more.