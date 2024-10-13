Common Chord

The Mill, Paoli 6890 Paoli Road, Paoli, Wisconsin 53508

media release: Common Chord is an acoustic powerhouse..comprised of a rare combination of vocal, instrumental, songwriting and composing/arranging skills. You'll hear both original tunes and delightful covers drawn from many styles including folk, swing, rock and pop, roots/country, standards, and more, showcasing full vocal harmonies and artistic arrangements using guitars, bass, mandolin, viola, clarinets, and sometimes a few other instruments.

Info

Music
608-235-2771
