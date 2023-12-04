Common Chord, Top Shelf, Ivory & Brass

× Expand courtesy Common Chord Common Chord (L-R): Bruce Buttel, Faye Bruggink, Michael Bryant, Delores Jenison, Tracy Jane Comer.

media release: Start the holiday season on a festive note! Local Americana group Common Chord continues their annual tradition of hosting a benefit concert of classic and original holiday tunes while raising funds for a local charity. This year’s show will benefit Felicia’s Donation Closet and will be held at Rex’s Innkeeper (Waunakee) on Monday, December 4, starting at 7:00 pm. Guest acts will include Top Shelf as well as husband-wife duo Ivory and Brass. Acts will perform separately and collaboratively throughout the evening. Admission is simply a donation (at the show, or show receipt from recent donation) to Felicia’s Donation Closet; see https://www.commonchord.us for details.

Felicia’s Donation Closet is a non-profit organization that serves survivors of domestic abuse in the greater Madison area. Working with various shelters and organizations throughout Dane County, they provide much-needed items for families who are moving from shelters into their own apartments.

Felicia Raye Diny, Founder of Felicia's Donation Closet, says, "My desire to help women struggling to find independence after surviving domestic abuse is personal. I have experienced the stress, trauma and anxiety associated with abuse… I have overcome many obstacles to become the successful, confident woman I am today. I firmly believe every woman should be given opportunities to rise above their circumstances and have a safe and comfortable home for themselves and their children. My goal for Felicia‘s Donation Closet is to provide the basic necessities for women who are on a path to a new and hopeful future."

Felicia’s Donation Closet accepts monetary gifts as well as in-kind donations (new or gently used) and also has a vehicle donation program.

Host group Common Chord performs originals from three writers in the group plus their spin on tunes from the likes of The Grateful Dead, Traveling Wilburys, Paul Simon, Gershwin, Tom Waits, Bonnie Raitt, The Beatles, and more. Their unique harmony-packed arrangements are backed by a soundscape that includes a variety of instruments. Regular group members are Michael Bryant, Tracy Jane Comer, Bruce Buttel, and Delores Jenison, and Faye Bruggink. The group has published two full-length albums; a self-titled release in 2017 and a follow-up in 2020 entitled Dig A Little Deeper, plus a Christmas EP released in 2022. For more about Common Chord see https://www.commonchord.us

Guest act Top Shelf has been hailed as “Madison’s most versatile duo.” Tracy Jane Comer, a well-established local artist who is also co-director of host group Common Chord, sings and plays both keyboard and guitar, joined by Alan Maslowski (also of band Universal Sound) on additional vocals plus drums/percussion. See https://www.topshelfmadison.com

Guest act Ivory and Brass is a husband-wife duo, Paul (trumpet) and Ruth Heinecke (piano). Paul is currently the director of All That Jazz Big Band (in which Common Chord’s Michael Bryant is a frequent vocalist).

The concert will start at 7 pm on Monday, December 4, 2023, at Rex’s Innkeeper in Waunakee, WI.

To donate: Donate monetarily at the show, or give online at https://feliciasdonationcloset.com/

For in-kind gifts, (new or gently used items), a list of needs can be found on their website; please contact the organization to arrange your drop off. (Go to https://feliciasdonationcloset.com and scroll down on home page to see the needs list.) A third donation option is their gift registry on Amazon: https://www.amazon.com/registries/gl/guest-view/2JTVWXWS5QAE2

For more information see https://www.commonchord.us or contact Common Chord at info@commonchord.us