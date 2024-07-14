RSVP for Common Wealth Open

media release: Golf for Good this Summer at the 2024 Common Wealth Open presented by the Muskellounge and Sporting Club. Join us on Sunday, July 21 for 18 holes of golf at Bridges Golf Course. The day will include a raffle, hole contests, and prizes from local businesses. Finish the day with an awards ceremony and refreshments at the Muskellounge and Sporting Club.

The day will start at 10 am with registration, followed by a putting contest at 10:30 am, and a shotgun start at 12 pm. Players can register as a single player for $110 or as a team of two, three, or four for $100 per person. If you do not have a team of four, we will round our your team. Register by July 14 for a day full of fun to support Common Wealth Development!