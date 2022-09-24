media release: Communication Part 2: Revelations is a reflective, introspective exploration of communication. It’s a complementary counter to the outward, community-oriented communication themes in our last exhibition - Communication: Meaningful Connections. This exhibition delves inward to focus not only how one communicates with oneself, but also how one discloses oneself and identity to others. It's up from Sept. 24 to Jan. 2, with an opening reception from 4-7 pm on Sept. 24.

Exhibition artists expose their vulnerabilities and intimate thoughts to reveal their true selves through their art. While some artists concentrate solely within themselves and their individual internal struggles and reflections, other artists explore their identities in relation to a wider focus such as history, activism and nature. Intertwined with identity is one’s history, both shared and personal. History helps shape who we are and can incite us to action. Some artists take their heritage a step further, using it as a path to commune with nature and incorporating these interactions within their work.

Exhibiting Artists: Abbie Jane Kurtz, Ahmad Rifqi Ardian/Michael Rodion, Amna Ejaz, Ava Moore, Ava Parr, Betsy Korbinyr, Finn Porter, Hillary Mitchell, Jisha Sameer, Josie Schoen, Keegan Onefoot-Wenkman, Keith Phelps, Lori B Hanisko, Manita Kumari, Matthew Gernandt, Meija Borowski, Natalie Branch, nibiiwakamigkwe, Paulina Ivanova, Sara Coenen, Tim Whitney

Communication is an arts and music nonprofit based in Madison, Wisconsin. An all volunteer run space, we are dedicated to fostering a vibrant creative community, curating an all ages sober space for all forms of artistic expression. Communication provides a space for local and Wisconsin area artists to sell and exhibit artwork as well as a performing space for local musicians, comedians, and poets. We also house our own Print Collective while offering a variety of arts programming like our Justice Club. Find more information about Communication at www.communicationmadison.com.