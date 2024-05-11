Communication Rummage Sale

media release: ACCESSIBILITY FUNDRAISER: Parking Lot Rummage Sale!

Saturday, May 11, 11am - 5pm, Lot behind Communication

We're doing some spring cleaning! Stop by to peruse our community rummage sale -- rain or shine. There will be a range of items both free and for sale.

Sales of items from Communication and a portion of sales from our community members will be put toward purchasing a Roll-a-ramp for inside our space, to allow for wheelchair access to our restroom.