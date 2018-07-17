Communication With Impact: Messaging for Activists

press release: Join the Madison chapter of the National Organization for Women for a training, led by Scot Ross from One Wisconsin Now, on crucial tactics for making sure your voice is heard loud and clear during this key election year and beyond.

How you craft your message is key to getting your points heard and your questions answered – at town hall meetings, in letters to the editor, interviews, and in one on one conversations with friends and colleagues.

This workshop will focus on creating a more productive message and ways to get people to listen.

As a result of this training, you will learn how to:

Craft a memorable message

Power your media coverage

Communicate influentially and confidently

Present with impact

You will leave this event with the skills needed to move your message forward using a method that is as simple as it is effective.