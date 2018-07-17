Communication With Impact: Messaging for Activists
Central Library 201 W. Mifflin St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703
press release: Join the Madison chapter of the National Organization for Women for a training, led by Scot Ross from One Wisconsin Now, on crucial tactics for making sure your voice is heard loud and clear during this key election year and beyond.
How you craft your message is key to getting your points heard and your questions answered – at town hall meetings, in letters to the editor, interviews, and in one on one conversations with friends and colleagues.
This workshop will focus on creating a more productive message and ways to get people to listen.
As a result of this training, you will learn how to:
- Craft a memorable message
- Power your media coverage
- Communicate influentially and confidently
- Present with impact
You will leave this event with the skills needed to move your message forward using a method that is as simple as it is effective.