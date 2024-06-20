Community Art Making Project

media release:Beginning at 5 p.m. and lasting until 7 p.m., folks are encouraged to venture to Downtown Sun Prairie where seven local artists have been working on refurbishing pianos into public art. Join them to see and play their pianos for the very first time!

Pianos will be placed in different outdoor, public spaces across the downtown area, remaining there for a duration of two to four weeks, subject to weather conditions. During the piano reveal, attendees will receive a brochure and map showing where each piano is located and the story behind the artwork. Additionally, activities will be available at each location including glitter tattoos, balloon sculpting, and an opportunity for the public to help paint one of the pianos in the project.

All of the completed projects will be displayed online on Downtown Sun Prairie’s social media pages and at downtownsunprairiewi.com