ONLINE: Community Chat with Letesha Nelson

× Expand courtesy Goodman Community Center Goodman Community Center CEO/Executive Director Letesha Nelson.

press release: We take early childhood education seriously at the Goodman Center, and we’re fortunate to have some really strong community partnerships to help in our efforts to get our youngest students off to a great start. In this last Community Chat of the season, Letesha will be joined by Goodman Center Early Childcare Education Partnership Manager Miranda Starr, and representatives from our partner organizations, including Madison Children’s Museum, The Rainbow Project and Anesis Therapy. Together, we will talk about the importance of play and social emotional learning at this young age.

Happening Tuesday, May 18, at 6pm. This chat will be broadcast online via Zoom (register, spots limited) and the Goodman Center Facebook page: facebook.com/ GoodmanCommunityCenterWI