Community Chat with Letesha Nelson

× Expand courtesy Goodman Community Center Goodman Community Center CEO/Executive Director Letesha Nelson.

press release: Letesha Neson is working to build a Diversity, Equity and Inclusion vision statement for the Goodman Community Center. A complement to the center’s mission, vision and values, the DEI vision statement will be a rallying cry of belonging for our staff, participants, volunteers and community to get behind in creating a safe space for everyone who visits the Goodman Center.

At this Community Chat, the audience will break into small groups and talk together about a series of questions around DEI and the Goodman Community Center.

All are welcome and encouraged to attend.

Registration is appreciated but not required.

If you have questions, feel free to reach out to Amie Hoag, director of communications, at amie@goodmancenter.org.

Parking at the Goodman Center

This event will be held in our Brassworks building, located at 214 Waubesa St. There are several parking options: