Community Chat with Letesha Nelson

press release: Letesha Neson is working to build a Diversity, Equity and Inclusion vision statement for the Goodman Community Center. A complement to the center’s mission, vision and values, the DEI vision statement will be a rallying cry of belonging for our staff, participants, volunteers and community to get behind in creating a safe space for everyone who visits the Goodman Center.

At this Community Chat, the audience will break into small groups and talk together about a series of questions around DEI and the Goodman Community Center.

All are welcome and encouraged to attend.

Registration is appreciated but not required.

If you have questions, feel free to reach out to Amie Hoag, director of communications, at amie@goodmancenter.org.

Parking at the Goodman Center

This event will be held in our Brassworks building, located at 214 Waubesa St. There are several parking options:

  • Shared Madison Kipp parking lot located on the east side of the building.
  • Northeast corner of the St. Bernard Catholic Church parking lot (to the west of the Brassworks building).
  • Street parking around the center.
  • Goodman Ironworks building (149 Waubesa St.) parking lot.

