Community Chat with Letesha Nelson

× Expand courtesy Goodman Community Center Goodman Community Center CEO/Executive Director Letesha Nelson.

media release: JEDI Masters

Tuesday, Dec. 12, 8-9am, Doors open at 7:30am, Brassworks building (214 Waubesa St.)

Increasingly, organizations are seeing the importance of including Justice in their Diversity, Equity and Inclusion work. In this Community Chat, Letesha will host four local leaders who are doing important work in JEDI every day:

Kelvin Alfaro, founder of AP Consulting

Justice Castañeda, executive director of Common Wealth Development

Stephanie Díaz de León, DEI coordinator for leadership and engagement in student affairs at UW-Madison and director of outreach and engagement for 365 Media

Nicole Lopez Purkapile, executive director/CEO of Families and Schools Together (FAST)

J﻿oin these leaders as they discuss ways we can foster and grow JEDI values within organizations and in the community.

We anticipate a provocative and engaging conversation. Importantly, we hope this conversation inspires you to take heart and action (big or small) to Be the Good in the spaces you occupy in the universe.

This event is free and open to the public. All are welcome!

T﻿his event will take place at the Goodman Center's Brassworks building. Light breakfast will be available. Parking information can be found at goodmancenter.org/parking.