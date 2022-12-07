Community Chat with Letesha Nelson

× Expand courtesy Goodman Community Center Goodman Community Center CEO/Executive Director Letesha Nelson.

press release: Goodman Community Center CEO Letesha Nelson will be joined by women leaders from nonprofit organizations around Madison to discuss the most pressing challenges our community faces and the many ways area residents and leaders can be part of the solution and do better.

Remember in grade school when your teacher would run through roll call every morning to make sure you showed up? Wouldn’t it be great if we had the same accountability as adults to not only show up but actively participate in making our community better?

I﻿n this chat, Letesha will be joined by five inspiring local leaders who, for years, have been stepping up and holding themselves responsible to do their part to make our community a better place.

Come hear from Letesha and these local leaders, and learn how you too can make a difference in our community!

C﻿ommunity Chat Guests:

Alexis London, executive director of Bayview Foundation

Sandy Morales, CEO of Big Brothers Big Sisters of Dane County

Vanessa McDowell, CEO of YWCA of Madison

Veronica Castillo, assistant director of East Madison Community Center

All are welcome and encouraged to attend.

D﻿oors will open at 7:30 and coffee, tea and pastries will be served. The chat will take place from 8-9am.

Registration is appreciated but not required. If you have questions, feel free to reach out to Amie Hoag, director of communications, at amie@goodmancenter.org.

This event will be held in our Brassworks building, located at 214 Waubesa St. There are several parking options: