ONLINE: Community Chat with Letesha Nelson

Goodman Community Center CEO/Executive Director Letesha Nelson.

press release: On April 14, Letesha Nelson will be joined by staff and youth participants from our Lussier LOFT teen center to discuss Youth Voice & Social Justice at the Goodman Community Center. This group has been working for years to help youth advocate for themselves by teaching them the skills that will help them have a positive impact on their community. GCC’s Assistant Director of Youth Programs Alejandra Becerril Estrada, Middle School Manager Arthur Morgan and youth representatives from our middle school and high school programs will bring their unique perspective and experiences to this online discussion.

Community Chats with Letesha are broadcast online via Zoom and the Goodman Center’s Facebook page: facebook.com/ GoodmanCommunityCenterWI