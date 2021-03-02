ONLINE: Community Chat with Letesha Nelson

press release:Join us Tuesday, March 2, at 6 pm for a Zoom Community Chat with Goodman Center CEO Letesha Nelson.

In this first-ever community-wide conversation, Letesha will be joined by former GCC Executive Director Becky Steinhoff, and they’ll be talking about where GCC’s been and where it’s going.

Community members are invited to submit questions in advance. Email socialmedia@goodmancenter.org

There are just 100 spots available in the Zoom webinar. It will also be streamed live on GCC’s Facebook page so call can tune in!