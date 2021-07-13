ONLINE: Community Conversation about Community Justice Centers

media release: As Dane County continues to explore possibilities for establishment of a community justice center, the Dane County Criminal Justice Council is excited to announce a community conversation with representatives from the Center for Court Innovation (CCI). The event will include a presentation from CCI with preliminary findings from their ongoing needs assessment for a Dane County Community Justice Center.

Following the presentation, there will be an opportunity for members of the public to respond and ask questions. Questions can also be submitted in advance by sending them to engagedane@countyofdane.com .

WHEN: Tuesday, July 13, 2021 at 5:30pm, on Zoom. https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_Eu-0pDrdSZ2FpgyyrDogAw

The CJC will respond to as many questions as possible during this event, and will follow-up with a Q&A document posted to the CJC website a week following the event for those questions that are not addressed during the event.