Community Conversation with 365Nation

365Nation and Madison College Division of College Culture and Climate invite you to participate in a focused conversation over dinner on Wednesday, December 13, 2023, so your voice can impact the direction of the college’s future. Dinner and the program will start at 5:30PM and childcare will be provided. Register here .

As we think about our community's access to our institution and our learner’s journey to success, we want to take this opportunity to invite you, your staff, and representatives from the community you serve to learn more about the college's new strategic vision for the future.

We strongly believe that the community’s voice matters. Madison College’s Community Impact team focuses on building relationships within the African American, Latinx, Hmong and Native communities, and we want to be very intentional that our strategic plan is reflective of those voices.

Agenda

Welcome- Dr. Jack E. Daniels III

The Future of Madison College- Dr. Damira Grady and Dr. Mark Thomas

Community Conversation- Henry Sanders

Closing- Dr. Damira Grady