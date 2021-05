press release: Come support Neighborhood House at our Community Cookout! We'll have burgers, brats, and beverages for sale and all proceeds will directly support our community programs. We'll also have lawn games, open-seating, and it is welcome to all!

Friday, July 23rd @ 5-7 pm.

Contact info@ neighborhoodhousemadison.org with questions, comments, or concerns. Website: https:// neighborhoodhousemadison.org/