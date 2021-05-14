Community Cookout
media release: COVID-19 Vaccine Awareness Week. Please join us!
From Monday, May 10 to Saturday, May 15, Boys and Girls Clubs of Dane County is sponsoring free daily events in an effort to increase vaccine awareness for community members and healthcare professionals. We aim to address the foundation of vaccine hesitancy and dispel vaccine misinformation. All are welcomed to join and we hope to help you make an informed decision about getting vaccinated! More links to participate in virtual events will be posted HERE when available.
COVID-19 PSA Video Competition for Youth
- 90-second or less PSA video spreading factual, positive information on COVID-19
- Submissions accepted May 10 through June 4 at 5:00 pm; winners will be announced June 16
- Top 3 winners will receive a cash prize; 1st place video will be shared locally
- For high schoolers and college undergraduates
- Full details and submission guidelines will be available on Monday, May 10
Awareness Walk
- 4 laps around the Wisconsin State Capitol on Tuesday, May 11 starting at 6:00 pm at 1 N. Pinckney St, Madison, WI
- Each lap of the walk represents 1) raising awareness, 2) addressing concerns, 3) tackling misinformation, and 4) encouraging an informed decision
- First 50 attendees will receive a free T-shirt! No pre-registration required
Community Virtual Townhall
- Wednesday, May 12, from 4:00-5:30 pm, livestreamed by Madison365 (link to come)
- Moderator will be Dr. Nestor Rodriguez and will include Dr. Jasmine Zapata, Dr. Sherly Henderson, Shiva Bidar-Sielaff, Lourdes Shanjani, Lisa Imhoff, Corinda Rainey-Moore, Olayinka Shiyanbola, and Dr. William Hartman
- Topics will include hesitancy in BIPOC communities due to historical and contemporary systemic racism, the impact of COVID-19, the history of vaccines and how they work, a breakdown of COVID-19 vaccines, and personal stories of vaccination
Youth Virtual Townhall
- Thursday, May 13 from 4:00-5:00 pm, livestreamed by Madison365 (link to come)
- Q&A style with questions from youth for healthcare professionals in the community
Community Cookout
- Friday, May 14 from 4:30-5:30 pm at Allied Family Center Club at 4619 Jenewein Road, Fitchburg, WI 53711
- Food by Little John’s! There will also be free resources on COVID-19 vaccines
COVID-19 Vaccine Clinic
- Saturday, May 15 from 10:00 am to 12:00 pm at Allied Family Center Club at 4619 Jenewein Road, Fitchburg, WI 53711
- Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine will be administered by volunteers from Fitchburg Family Pharmacy and UW Madison School of Pharmacy. Second shots will be Saturday, June 5 at the same time and location.
- Register for your vaccine here