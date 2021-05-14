Community Cookout

media release: COVID-19 Vaccine Awareness Week. Please join us!

From Monday, May 10 to Saturday, May 15, Boys and Girls Clubs of Dane County is sponsoring free daily events in an effort to increase vaccine awareness for community members and healthcare professionals. We aim to address the foundation of vaccine hesitancy and dispel vaccine misinformation. All are welcomed to join and we hope to help you make an informed decision about getting vaccinated! More links to participate in virtual events will be posted HERE when available.

COVID-19 PSA Video Competition for Youth

90-second or less PSA video spreading factual, positive information on COVID-19

Submissions accepted May 10 through June 4 at 5:00 pm; winners will be announced June 16

Top 3 winners will receive a cash prize; 1st place video will be shared locally

For high schoolers and college undergraduates

Full details and submission guidelines will be available on Monday, May 10

Awareness Walk

4 laps around the Wisconsin State Capitol on Tuesday, May 11 starting at 6:00 pm at 1 N. Pinckney St, Madison, WI

Each lap of the walk represents 1) raising awareness, 2) addressing concerns, 3) tackling misinformation, and 4) encouraging an informed decision

First 50 attendees will receive a free T-shirt! No pre-registration required

Community Virtual Townhall

Wednesday, May 12, from 4:00-5:30 pm, livestreamed by Madison365 (link to come)

Moderator will be Dr. Nestor Rodriguez and will include Dr. Jasmine Zapata, Dr. Sherly Henderson, Shiva Bidar-Sielaff, Lourdes Shanjani, Lisa Imhoff, Corinda Rainey-Moore, Olayinka Shiyanbola, and Dr. William Hartman

Topics will include hesitancy in BIPOC communities due to historical and contemporary systemic racism, the impact of COVID-19, the history of vaccines and how they work, a breakdown of COVID-19 vaccines, and personal stories of vaccination

Youth Virtual Townhall

Thursday, May 13 from 4:00-5:00 pm, livestreamed by Madison365 (link to come)

Q&A style with questions from youth for healthcare professionals in the community

Community Cookout

Friday, May 14 from 4:30-5:30 pm at Allied Family Center Club at 4619 Jenewein Road, Fitchburg, WI 53711

Food by Little John’s! There will also be free resources on COVID-19 vaccines

COVID-19 Vaccine Clinic