media release: You’re invited to Madison Public Art Project’s (MPAP) upcoming Community Crochet Day. The MPAP is always looking for new ways to connect art & community. Our upcoming installation, The Wildflowers of Wisconsin, will be a large fiber public art mural designed by artist Kiersten Darling. In creating this exciting mural we are inviting the community into the art-making process to crochet the individual floral elements that will make up the larger artistic composition.

Join in on the fun Monday evening at Sequoya Public Library Room's 104 & 105. Yarn supplies, a crochet hook and pattern will be provided for use upon arrival. If you have a crochet hook you can bring it with you. Lead artist Kiersten Darling and workshop artist Sapphira Afifi, will be there to provide crochet tips from the pattern showing how they crochet each flower. Join us for multiple worships and learn how to make the different flowers!

The Wildflowers of Wisconsin offers a creative way for neighbors to connect with each other and become part of the public art process. Art holds the power to connect communities together and to educate and inspire. Join us to help create this exciting new project! This public art project encourages individuals to rethink their own consumption habits and raises awareness about climate change. For more project information visit: www.MadisonPublicArtProject.org

The schedule of workshops is posted here:

https://www.madisonpublicartproject.org/wildflowersofwisconsin

Can’t attend this month’s workshop? No problem. Just click on the pattern link, follow the pattern and then mail your completed flower to:

Madison Public Art Project

PO Box #259968

820 W Wingra Dr.

Madison WI 53725

All experience levels welcome. Children must be accompanied by an adult for duration of program.

Y﻿ou can also drop off your completed flower at our next workshop. Crochet enthusiasts encouraged to register!

C﻿ost: T﻿his is a FREE workshop with limited capacity. Tickets are required to reserve your seat and ensure project materials for use.

Please bring your own crochet hooks if you have the listed size.

Yarn materials and patterns provided for workshop for art project use.

Donations:

Do you have yarn that you don't know what to do with it? We are currently seeking 100% acrylic yarn donations for this project. If you have yarn to donate (worsted weight) please bring it along. Help the environment....upcycle... and have fun making great art!

About the Madison Public Art Project

The Madison Public Art Project (MPAP) is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit arts organization in Madison Wisconsin. The MPAP fosters innovative contemporary public art projects strengthening communities with engaging art. Supporting emerging and established artists, the Madison Public Art Project relies on corporations, grants, individual donors, community support, and in-kind contributions. Our public art installations inspire imagination, encourage civic participation, fuel artistic development, and connect artists to local communities.

If you are interested to learn more about the Madison Public Art Project please visit:

www.MadisonPublicArtProject.com