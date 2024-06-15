TAC Community Day

to

Textile Arts Center 2436 Pennsylvania Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53704

media release: TAC’s first Community Day event - which is free and open to everyone - will include activities for all the fiber art lovers and fiber art curious. Bring your family and friends to enjoy:

    A MINI RESALE secondhand supply sale with countless treasures filling the back half of TAC’s 4,000-square-foot space.

    A hands-on stitching activity led by area artists. Join in the stitching fun to make butterflies, birds, and flowers to be included in a beautiful, collaborative fabric garden on TAC’s gallery walls.

    A triangle loom weaving demonstration with Jane Grogan.

    And more

Info

Textile Arts Center 2436 Pennsylvania Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53704
Crafts
to
Google Calendar - TAC Community Day - 2024-06-15 10:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - TAC Community Day - 2024-06-15 10:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - TAC Community Day - 2024-06-15 10:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - TAC Community Day - 2024-06-15 10:00:00 ical