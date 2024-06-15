TAC Community Day

media release: TAC’s first Community Day event - which is free and open to everyone - will include activities for all the fiber art lovers and fiber art curious. Bring your family and friends to enjoy:

A MINI RESALE secondhand supply sale with countless treasures filling the back half of TAC’s 4,000-square-foot space.

A hands-on stitching activity led by area artists. Join in the stitching fun to make butterflies, birds, and flowers to be included in a beautiful, collaborative fabric garden on TAC’s gallery walls.

A triangle loom weaving demonstration with Jane Grogan.

And more