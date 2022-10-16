Community Drum Circle with Elmore Lawson

media release: Our community drum circle is free and open to all. In our drum circle, we have no goal or destination. There is only the experience of the process, arriving at each moment. We are here to improvise and release and take the energy that will create balance in our lives. We will use this playful, expressive and energetic environment to collaborate to create music as a community. The drum circle is led by Elmore Lawson.

Every Sunday from 2-4 PM; please check our FB page for announcements and cancelations.

Free events. Donations are welcome!