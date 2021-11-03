ONLINE: Community Gardens: How to Plan for Success

media release: Are you or your organization starting or maintaining a community garden (such as gardens for school, youth, food pantries, rental plots, etc.)? Join us for this free online webinar to learn how you should plan for your community garden before a shovel hits the dirt.

In this webinar we will:

· Provide a planning checklist for you to use to successfully set up and sustain your community garden.

· Examine the environmental impact of your garden’s rules and guidelines.

· Discuss potential challenges that your community garden may face.

· Share additional resources to help you and your community garden.

Free Online Webinar, Wednesday, November 3, 2021, 12:00 - 1:00 p.m.

Facebook Event link

Presented by: Ann Wied, Community Development Outreach Specialist, UW-Madison Division of Extension, Waukesha County and Julie Hill, Horticulture Outreach Specialist, UW-Madison Division of Extension, Walworth and Rock Counties.

This is a free online event, but registration is required. Please use the following link to register:

https://go.wisc.edu/5s1689 * Once registered, a connection link to the webinar will be sent the day before the event.