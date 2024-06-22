media release: Join Us at the free Community Health Fair!

The African Center for Community Development, Inc., in collaboration with our esteemed partners, invites you to it's first Community Health Fair on June 22nd. This event is designed to empower and support the Black, Indigenous & People of Color (BIPOC), immigrant and refugee communities of Madison by providing valuable health information, screenings, and resources.

Our Partners:

- UW-Madison Swallowing and Salivary Bioscience Lab

- Public Health Madison and Dane County

- UNIDOS

- UW Madison School of Nursing

- Aging and Disability Resource Center of Dane County

- UW South Madison Partnership

Engage in educational presentations on the following topics:

1. Unseen Wounds: How Domestic Violence fuels long-term health issues. – Virginia Escudero, Executive Director, UNIDOS

2. Mind & Body Health: How you can use mind-body awareness to protect your health and wellness. – Dr. Linda Oakley, School of Nursing

3. Swallowing & Your Health: What happens when swallowing goes wrong? – Dr. Nicole Rogus-Pulia, Swallowing and Salivary Bioscience Lab

4. Eating Healthy on a Budget: How is it possible?

Free Health and Wellness Screenings:

o Swallowing Screening

o Memory Screening for adults 50 and older

o Blood Pressure Screening (Participants will learn to read their blood pressure)

o Stress Temperature Measurement (Participants will learn to read their Mind and Body temperature)

Incentives for Participants:

o Complimentary lunch for all attendees

o Transportation assistance, including bus passes, gas cards, and an accessible shuttle (available upon request)

o Children's play area and engaging activities for kids

We invite everyone to take advantage of this opportunity to learn, connect, and take proactive steps toward building a healthier community.

For more information and to register, please visit: https://africancentermadison.org/communityhealthfair/