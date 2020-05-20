ONLINE: Community Journalism in the Pandemic

press release: Madisonians deserve a media landscape that matches their intelligence and curiosity, embodies the best of their values, and truthfully reflects their circumstances. It's becoming increasingly clear that we'll have to build that for ourselves.

DSA's Red Madison, Tone Madison and The Progressive are putting on a workshop about the importance of community journalism (from regular people, not professionals) and going through the skills and steps for reporting for local publications. Please join us if you've ever wanted to do local writing, if you're someone who writes Facebook rants and wants to turn that into a piece for publication, or if you've been a writer and want to hone the craft. Everyone is welcome.

Registration URL: https://us02web.zoom.us/meeting/register/tZcqcuyopjopGtTq05ZyS1gs93tIfhBXx1lP