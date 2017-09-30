Community Memorial Gathering for Winkie

press release: Saturday, September 30, 2017, between 2-4 pm - come anytime,Hawthorne Branch Library, 2707 E. Washington Avenue

Winkie was a former Vilas Zoo captive who was given sanctuary at The Elephant Sanctuary in Tennessee in September 2000. She died there on May 11, 2017, at the age of 50. Please stop by to learn about Winkie's life and what you can do to advocate for animals at zoos.

