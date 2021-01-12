ONLINE: Community Poetry Workshop

media release: ALL is pleased to present our monthly community poetry workshop. The model is pay-what-you-can, and registration is limited to 12. To participate, you must register in advance. Prompts will be provided and each participant will have an opportunity to share work. This is a great way to access community, inspiration, and feedabck.

This workshop is suitable for ages 13 and up.

Reserve your spot today!

Until the Safer-at-Home order is lifted, our Community Poetry Workshops will be held via Zoom. After you register, you will receive login information via email.