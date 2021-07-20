Community Policing in South Madison

media release: The Urban League of Greater Madison and the Madison Police Department would like to invite you to a 4-part conversation series with Madison Police Department Leadership.

July 20th - MPD Mission, Structure, Hiring & Training w/Chief Barnes & Dr. Anthony

July 27th - MPD Use of Force & De-escalation

August 3rd - Law Enforcement Decision Making & the Court System

August 10th - Community Restorative Court & Diversion w/Chief Barnes & Dr. Anthony

Featured presenters will include Madison Police Chief Shon Barnes, South District Captain Michael Hanson, and others.

There is no cost to participate. Food and beverage will be provided. Participants are asked to commit to attending all four sessions. If you are interested in participating please register here and those selected to attend will be notified (preference is provided to those that live/work in the South District).

These important conversations will be taking place at the Urban League at 2222 S. Park St.