Community Reading

media release: Please join us on August 20, 2022 at 7 PM, to celebrate the forthcoming Community Anthology, an online publication featuring participants from Arts + Literature Laboratory’s Write-Ins and Driftless Writing Center’s Connect & Write sessions. The event will feature a selection of readings from anthology contributors along with refreshments. The Community Anthology project grew out of the online gatherings that began in April 2020 with a weekly Thursday morning Write-In hosted by ALL. Shortly after, DWC began to offer online writing sessions, too. Together, these sessions connect writers in rural and urban parts of the region, as well as folks from other parts of the country and Canada. The popularity of these writing sessions is grounded in the community participants find in doing the solitary work of writing together. Please join us in celebrating this community and the intention behind it.

The event is free and open to the public.