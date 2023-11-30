RSVP for Community Reentry Simulation

media release: Help us create a Just and Equitable Community

The Community Reentry Simulation was developed by JustDane in 1998 and has been conducted across the country. The simulation is a hands-on experience designed to provide participants with insights into the reentry process. Attendees will navigate through various simulated scenarios, each representing different aspects of life after incarceration, including housing, employment, healthcare, and community relationships.

If you would like more information about this event or topic, please call Dani Crutcher at 608-256-0906 or email at dani@justdane.org.

Sign up by November 30

Attendance is open to the public, and participants are required to register in advance due to limited space, so register ASAP to reserve your spot!