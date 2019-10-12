Community Rugby & Fire Prevention Day
Wisconsin Rugby Sports Complex, Cottage Grove 4064 Vilas Rd, Cottage Grove, Wisconsin 53527
press release: Join the Cottage Grove Fire Department for this community celebration of rugby and fire prevention! Both our rugby community and fire department have a huge impact in Cottage Grove. You'll be able to see some great rugby matches while also checking out firetrucks and talking with firefighters. There's even going to be a flag rugby exhibition game between the chamber and first responders! It's going to be a great day!
