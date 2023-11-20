media release: Join Alder Derek Field of District 3 on Monday, November 20, for a public information meeting focused on community safety and recent gun violence in North Grandview Commons. The intended audience are residents at Harmony and in the surrounding neighborhood, Grandview Commons and North Grandview in particular.

WHAT: North Grandview Community Safety Meeting Hosted by Alder Derek Field

WHERE: Steamfitters Local 601, 6310 Town Center Drive, Madison, WI 53718

WHEN: Monday, November 20, 2023, 6-7:30pm

For more information, please contact Alder Derek Field, by email, district3@cityofmadison.com, or by phone, (608) 266-4071.

This is the initial District 3 community meeting to engage with area residents done in response to the recent pattern of violent incidents at the Harmony. The goal of this community meeting is to inform residents of all that is currently being done in response to the recent pattern of violent incidents at the Harmony, with the hope that residents will leave with a better understanding of the complicated issue of gun violence and of engaging and supporting youth as a violence prevention strategy. Attendees should also leave with a better understanding of their own role in violence prevention factors and community factors like safe firearm handling/storage, youth supporting public and partner services that make gun violence less likely.

A short survey was sent out to area residents gauging thoughts, concerns and ideas toward addressing barriers and identifying solutions. The feedback of the survey will be sent to presenters in advance of the meeting. Please see agenda below:

1. Welcome and introductions by Alder Derek Field

2. Group norms for the meeting

3. Public Safety, Public Health, and Public Education partners

• MPD: East District Capt. Jamar Gary, Lt. Scott Kleinfeldt, Lt. Tracie Jokala

• MDCPH/VP: Aurielle Smith, director of policy, planning, and evaluation; Casey Schumann, epidemiologist; Melinda Knuth, violence prevention coordinator

• MMSD: Laura Glaub, lead school social worker; Adam Clausen, director of equity, diversity, engagement & inclusion; Gina Aguglia, school safety & security

4. Elected officials

• Madison Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway

• State Senator Melissa Agard

• State Assembly Representative Samba Baldeh

5. Harmony property owners: Royal Capital

6. Local partner organizations involved in gun violence prevention, supporting youth,

and policy advocacy

• Focused Interruption: Anthony Cooper, Jr

• Moms Demand Action: Lindsey Buscher and Kaylee Delorey

7. Short break (attendees can write down questions)

8. Q&A with speakers

9. Conclude around 7:30pm