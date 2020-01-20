Community Skate for DCHS

press release:Join us at Hartmeyer Ice Arena for their Community Skating Event to benefit Dane County Humane Society on Martin Luther King Jr. Day! Schools are closed, so join us for the day to have fun and support your local animals.

100% of the admission will be donated to DCHS!

Admission Rates:

Adult - $5

Youth and Students - $3

Skate Rental - $3

All admission donations and donations of items from our wish list will support DCHS!