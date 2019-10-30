Community Speak-Out on F35s
East Madison Community Center 8 Straubel Court, Madison, Wisconsin 53704
press release: Community Speak Out
6:00 - 8:00 pm, October 30, East Madison Community Center, 8 Straubel Court
Update from Burlington, VT and opportunity to share your concerns with Alders Rebecca Kemble (District 18) and Samba Baldeh (District 17)
co-sponsored by the Northside Planning Council
*There will be an opportunity to write EIS comments.
