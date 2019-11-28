Community Thanksgiving

press release: This Thanksgiving we are celebrating community, diversity, and good food. We'll be opening the taproom to all who choose to celebrate. You're welcome if you are on your own or your group needs a home.

The taproom will be open from 3:30-7:00pm with food being served from 4:00-6:00pm.

Tickets will give us a head count so we can make sure we have more than enough food for all attendees. This event is free to attend, with donations encouraged. Proceeds will be donated to Briarpatch Youth Services, our November Nonprofit Partner.

All leftovers will also be donated to Briarpatch's shelter kitchen.

In addition, we would be remiss to not mention the dark history surrounding this holiday and the fact that we live on stolen lands. Our brewery sits on the original homelands of the Ho-Chunk, Sauk-Meskwaki, Peoria, Miami, and Sioux Nations. We choose to acknowledge this history, the true past, and the cultural richness that these peoples have shown and continue to offer to our community.

In celebrating this holiday we do not choose to celebrate the dark and brutal history that has attempted to wipe these cultures from the narrative, but we are choosing to celebrate community, diversity, togetherness, and good food.

To quote the Sioux Chef Sean Sherman from his Time article [The Thanksgiving Tale We Tell Is a Harmful Lie. As a Native American, I’ve Found a Better Way to Celebrate the Holiday]:

"The thing is, we do not need the poisonous “pilgrims and Indians” narrative. We do not need that illusion of past unity to actually unite people today. Instead, we can focus simply on values that apply to everybody: togetherness, generosity, and gratitude."

Registering for tickets will help us prepare. We are looking forward to celebrating with you!

You can register for tickets at:

https://www.delta.beer/store/ pumpkin-carving-special-ydwyj? fbclid= IwAR1FaEdQ10SiezaRw3izvHOSU2s6 KJqWEY6ovYHPTcK4hW8l2OvnW9roAn 4