Community Transformation Workshop

press release: Have you been looking for a way to be a part of the work we're doing at Nehemiah? Have you wondered how you could help advance Justified Anger's mission? If so, please join us on Dec. 3 from 6p-8p at Fountain of Life.

Dr. Gee and key staff will be available to help you go deeper with Nehemiah and Justified Anger. At the event, you will get a better understanding of Justified Anger's mission and how it aligns with Nehemiah's overall approach to community engagement and development. You will get a chance to start collaborative relationships with like-minded people here in Madison and key staff from Nehemiah. And most importantly, you will be challenged to think about the ways you can make an impact in the circles you frequent.

Please register today if you're interested in learning how to take the next steps in your ally journey! Hope to see you there.

Monday, December 3, 2018, 6-8 PM, Fountain of Life Church, 633 W Badger Rd, Madison, WI 53713