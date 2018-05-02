RSVP for Community Volunteer Awards

press release: Please join us to celebrate the volunteers, nonprofits, and businesses who are making Dane County the best place to live for all! The Community Volunteer Awards recognize our volunteers and their critical work that is impacting Dane County. Together in hope, we are transforming our community one hour at a time.

May 2, 2018, 11:00 am – 1:15 pm, Madison Concourse Hotel and Governor’s Club, 1 West Dayton St.

$15