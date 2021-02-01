ONLINE: Community Welcome for Madison's New Chief of Police

media release: Blacks for Political and Social Action of Dane County and Kappa Alpha Psi Fraternity are co-hosting a virtual public welcome for the City of Madison's newly appointed Chief of Police, Dr. Shon Barnes. Please join us to hear from Chief Barnes and esteemed members of our Welcoming Committee, and welcome he and his family to our state's capital city!

To Join this Live Virtual Event, please visit the following Zoom Link on Monday, February 1, 2021, at 6pm: http://bit.ly/WelcomeChiefBarnes. The event lasts from 6pm to 7pm Central Time. All are welcomed to join us.