media release: Join city of Madison staff and project consultants at 7:00 pm on Tuesday, September 27, 2022, for a virtual public presentation to share the draft Complete Green Streets framework, including priorities and decision-making elements that will shape how the City plans to design streets moving forward.

A recording of the presentation will be available for those who cannot attend the live meeting. Everyone will be asked to complete an online survey to provide feedback after viewing the presentation.

More information and a link to register for the Zoom meeting is online at www.cityofmadison.com/talkstreets