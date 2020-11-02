Computer Class Series

media release: A free, five-week course for basic computer skills will be held in-person at Madison Public Library’s Central Library location from November 2 - December 11, 2020.

The class is available in both English and Spanish. Participants who attend at least two of the five classes offered can earn a free computer.* Class size is limited; if a class is full interested parties will be added to a wait list. Priority is given to adults with caseworker referrals or from low-income households.

In-person classes will take place at Central Library Mondays and Wednesdays (in English), and Fridays (in Spanish) from 4-5:30pm. Each class is an hour long, with 30 minutes reserved for questions.

Week 1: Computer Basics (November 2, 4) (Spanish - November 6)

Week 2: Using Google Docs (November 9, 11) (Spanish - November 13)

Week 3: Internet Basics (November 16, 18) (Spanish - November 20)

Week 4: Intro to Email (November 30, December 2) (Spanish - Dec. 4)

Week 5: Troubleshooting Your Computer (December 7, 9) (Spanish - Dec. 11)

Due to COVID-19, masks are required; attendees must wear a mask that completely covers their nose and mouth the entire time they are in the classroom. For attendees who do not have a mask, a free mask will be provided. If attendees cannot or will not wear a mask in class, they will not be able to participate.

Everyone On Madison collaborates with local nonprofit and government agencies to offer free computers to qualifying households in the Dane County area. The computer classes were created by Everyone On Madison, a subset of DANEnet, and are sponsored by the city of Madison and Madison Public Library.

People can sign up for classes in Spanish by emailing jorge@danenet.org and sign up for classes in English by visiting everyoneonmadison.org or calling (608) 274-3107.

*This class is intended for adults (must be at least 18 years old). One computer distributed per household. Households who’ve already received computers through DANEnet or Everyone On Madison do not qualify.