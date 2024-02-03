× Expand Don Sylvester A chamber music ensemble. con vivo

media release: con vivo!...music with life, Madison’s professional chamber music ensemble, continues its 21st season with music by Mozart and Beethoven. The concert, entitled “Kindred Spirits”, is on Saturday, February 3, 2024 at 7:30 p.m. at St Andrew’s Episcopal Church, 1833 Regent Street, Madison. Tickets can be purchased at the door for $20.00 for adults and $15.00 for seniors and students. The concert features the Quintet for piano and winds by both Mozart and Beethoven. Audience members are invited to join con vivo! musicians after the concert for a free reception to discuss this chamber music literature.

Artistic Director Robert Taylor, in remarking about the concert said, “We are excited to perform two Piano and Wind Quintets each by Mozart and Beethoven for our 21st season winter concert! This concert gives our audience an opportunity to hear both of these masterpieces back to back. In addition, we will be performing at the wonderful St Andrew’s Episcopal Church on Regent Street here in Madison. We continue the tradition of bringing to our audience works that are familiar and some that are new. So come join us for our “Kindred Spirits” concert.”

con vivo! is a professional chamber music ensemble comprised of Madison area musicians assembled from the ranks of the Madison Symphony Orchestra, the Wisconsin Chamber Orchestra, and various other performing groups familiar to Madison audiences.